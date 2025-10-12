Boy Bitten By Snake In Kagaznagar Stable After Treatment

ADILABAD: Ade Vijay, a Class 7 student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Government Hostel, was bitten by a snake on the hostel campus in Kagaznagar town on Saturday night. He hails from Ankusapur village in Kagaznagar mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The incident occurred while Vijay was returning to his room from the bathroom. Hostel staff, who noticed the incident, immediately shifted him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

Sirpur (T) MLA Palvai Harish Babu visited the hospital on Sunday and inquired about the student’s condition.