Bowenpally Murder Case: Cops Arrest 9 From Hyderabad

Nalgonda: With the help of technical evidence, Suryapet police cracked the murder of 50-year-old Nagavarapu Satyanarayana, whose body was found abandoned near Tekumatla in Suryapet district. Police arrested nine accused in the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Gella Kiran, 40, Cheekuru Melli Madhava Rao, 48, Dondapati Viswanatham, 49, Cheekurumalli Siva Kumar, 23, Cheekurumalli Mounika, 24, Cheekurumalli Ammaji, 46, Netala Sarveswara Rao, 46, Giddi Ramesh, 33, and Gella Sheela, 43. All are natives of Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh and were residing in Hyderabad.

Presenting the accused at a press conference at the District Police Office, police superintendent K. Narsimha said police had found an unidentified body at Tekumatla on November 15. Fingerprint analysis revealed the deceased was Nagavarapu Satyanarayana, a native of Amalapuram in Konaseema district. Satyanarayana had earlier been accused of killing his wife, Jhansi Rani, and attacking her relatives at her parents’ house in Bowenpally, Hyderabad, in 2013.

According to the police, Satyanarayana had threatened to kill Jhansi Rani’s relatives, who were witnesses in the murder case, if they testified against him in court. Fearing for their lives, the relatives allegedly conspired to eliminate him. They reportedly kidnapped him in a car when he arrived in Secunderabad for a court appearance, killed him, and later dumped his body beside National Highway 65 at Tekumatla. Acid was poured on the body to hinder identification.

All the accused are relatives of the deceased. Police arrested them in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.