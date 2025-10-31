Boulder Rolls Down Hill, Flattens GHMC Truck In Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A huge boulder rolled down a hillock and flattened a GHMC garbage collection truck at Malkajgiri’s Mallikarjunanagar on Thursday. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was parked by the roadside when the boulder rolled down on it.

According to local residents, another boulder is on the verge of rolling down the hill. “It could fall at any time and poses a major threat to the lives of residents and commuters and their property”, said Cirigiri Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mallikarjunanagar in a letter to HYDRAA, the GHMC and as well as the Medchal-Malkajgiri collector.

HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force staffers broke the boulder using power tools and removed it from the main road, clearing the way for traffic. Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, authorities said that they will make measures to ensure the other boulder will not fall down from the hill.

“There were multiple instances where boulders fell off of the hill. The trash collectors previously built small temporary houses beside the hill and used to live there. In July, we evacuated the trash collectors living on the land. We will take measures to protect the land”, an official said.