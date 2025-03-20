Botanical Garden to Host Forests and Foods Event on March 21

Hyderabad:The Telangana Forest Development Corporation, in collaboration with Deccan Woods and Trails, will celebrate the International Day of Forests on March 21 at the Botanical Garden, Kothaguda. This year’s theme, ‘Forests and Foods’, highlights the crucial role of forests in sustaining human life through food and livelihood.

The event is expected to bring together photographers, nature lovers, and schoolchildren. Sixty photographers, from beginners to professionals, and those using mobile phone cameras, will get a chance to capture the beauty of the Botanical Garden’s plants and animals.



Participants will also explore a plant exhibition and a live snake demonstration. The event will be addressed by Ranjeet Naik, executive director, eco-tourism, Telangana Forest Development Corporation.

