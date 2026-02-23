Hyderabad: Borrow A Helmet To Curb Fatality

HYDERABAD: In a one-of-a-kind initiative, Malkajgiri traffic DCP I. Rahul Reddy launched a “helmet bank” under the ongoing ‘Arrive Alive’ programme at Gopalapuram traffic police station limits. The police purchased 70 helmets and lend them to helmetless riders on the first day.

They collected the licences or RCs of the riders, which are returned once the helmets are handed back. The deadline is 24 hours. Sangeet Junction, said to have the heaviest traffic in Secunderabad, was chosen for the launch.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rahul Reddy said: “This is a reinforcement. It will help individuals understand the importance of helmet usage. In Telangana alone, one life is lost every hour in an accident, and the majority of incidents cite not wearing a helmet as the cause. This triggered me to ideate such an initiative, and it will be a permanent helmet vault.”

He said that a similar exercise would begin in the Begumpet jurisdiction by the weekend, followed by the rest of Zone I police stations. “Witnessing the initiative, it would be transformative if donors come forward.”

The zone covers Alwal, Trimulgherry, Begumpet, Jawaharnagar, Gopalapuram and Malkajgiri traffic police station limits.

A Gopalapuram traffic police officer said: “Personnel at the junction identified users and created awareness on the importance of helmets. To ensure riders return them, even beyond 24 hours, we hold their identification such as RC or licence. If they fail to return, they are contacted as a reminder.”

Rahul Reddy added with a chuckle that people are “so good they will come back and return by themselves”, though challans remain in place.

A commuter who said he had stepped out nearby to buy food was still handed a helmet by police. Pointing to such reluctance, the DCP said: “We want to eliminate this behaviour. Not taking measures, especially not wearing helmets, costs lives and families.”

Another commuter described the initiative as “a very positive approach and a friendly policing policy”. He added: “Though we give various reasons to the police, this approach makes us understand the importance of wearing helmets. With licences in police custody, we will at any cost return the helmet — we cannot risk that,” he laughed.