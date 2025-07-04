Bonalu: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On July 21

Hyderabad: The State government has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges on July 21 on account of Bonalu celebrations across twin cities.

After completion of celebrations at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 13 and 14, the Bonalu will be celebrated across all the temples of goddesses in twin cities on July 20 (Sunday) and 21 (Monday) marking the conclusion of the festival.

The temples of goddess Sri Mahankali, Maisamma, Nalla Pochamma, Muthyalamma and Peddamma in Secunderabad and Hyderabad were being decked up in connection with the celebrations which began on June 26 with offering of first bonam to the goddess Sri Jagadamba Mahankali temple atop Golconda fort.