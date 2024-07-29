Top
Hyderabad Metro Services to begin at 5.30am to Beat Rush Hour

Telangana
DC Web Desk
29 July 2024 11:35 AM GMT
Hyderabad Metro Services to begin at 5.30am to Beat Rush Hour
Hyderabad Metro Rail. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that the metro services from all terminal stations will start from 5:30 am on Tuesday.

In an announcement on X, it said, "Monday being a Bonalu Holiday, the first metro train on Tuesday, 30th July 2024, will start at 5:30 AM from all terminal stations. Enjoy extended hours and a comfortable journey with Hyderabad Metro! Get ready for a seamless ride.





