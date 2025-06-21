Bonalu Festival Keeps Thottela Makers Busy

Hyderabad: As the Ashada Bonalu festivities draw closer, not just people in the narrow lanes of the Old City are busy decking up the temples for grand celebrations but also artisans who are gearing up to meet the increasing demand for 'thottelu'.

In areas such as Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Jiyaguda, Dhoolpet, Lal Darwaza and Begum Bazaar, skilled personnel are working overtime for making 'Thottelas', decorative bamboo structures that are integral part of festivities commencing at Sri Jagadamba Mahakali Temple located on the historic Golconda Fort on June 26.

The Thottela is a small multi-storeyed swing, typically made of flowers and dried leaves. Devotees also offer large Thottelu, often adorned in hues of red and green, along with traditional 'Bonam' (cooked rice, jaggery, curd, and neem leaves) to Goddess Mahankali. They are also part of 'Palaram Bandi' processions along with 'Potharajus' and 'Ghatam'.

These structures come in various sizes and designs. While devotees generally present it in sizes of three to five feet tall, the temple committees and endowments department offer a giant 'Thottela' reaching up to 30 feet high. Some people also offer silver thottelas.

Making of 'Thottela' has been an ancestral practice in the Medara community, which is passing the tradition to next generations.

Pyarasani Srisailam, an artisan from Jiyaguda who weaves Thottela, said given the demand for Thottelas, they purchased the raw material, including bamboo sticks, two months prior to the festivities. This time, so far, he received 20 orders from different temples and 30-40 orders from individuals.

"The process making of 'Thottela' comprises thinning bamboo sticks, and a thread and jaggery paste to tie the structure. We make 2 feet to 25 feet Thottelas using gelatin paper and polyester cloth. The prices range from `250 to `30,000 depending on the size," he said.

Another artisan N. Rajendar Yadav, from Lal Darwaza said the demand for Thottelas surges for Hyderabad Bonalu in comparison with Golconda and Secunderabad Bonalu. "We start the work well before the Ashada month begins. Some Thottelas are customised like adding Bonam, peacocks and goddess photos as per the customer requirements," he added.