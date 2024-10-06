Bommala Koluvu: A Tradition Continues to Endure in the Hitech Age

Hyderabad: Bommala Koluvu, the age-old tradition of arranging toys with thematic concepts during festivals like Dasara, Deepavali, and Sankranti, is a well-known practice among families with ancestral lineage. Several families in the city have upheld this tradition for over five generations, adding new traditional toys to their collection as it passed down. Along with these toys, they have also acquired knowledge about craftsmanship and the cultural significance of the regions where the toys were made.

Achyuta Nanduri, a 66-year-old resident of Marredpally from a family of advocates, shared her family’s legacy: “My great-grandmother started this tradition, and it has continued ever since. Our collection of toys now occupies two full rooms, growing with each generation. My daughter, Shanti Prasanna, is now taking care of it, and her daughter is fascinated as we arrange the display. In 2014 and 2017, we even exhibited it at Ravindra Bharathi following a request from the state government.”

She added, “I moved to Hyderabad in 1981 and have been displaying the collection at my home every year since. I am originally from Pulletikurru village in East Godavari, and we have maintained all our traditional practices even after settling in this city. This Bommala Koluvu has been part of our family for over 200 years. My husband, Kamaraju Nanduri, has always been supportive. Every time we set up the display, neighbours, family members, and relatives come together to help. It takes days to arrange, and we choose a new theme each year.”

Lasya Nanduri, Achyuta’s daughter-in-law, said, “It requires a lot of hard work and patience, but for me, Bommala Koluvu not only preserves our age-old culture and traditions but also teaches us how to care for our belongings and pass down the same passion to the younger generation.”

Kavitha Ananth, a resident of Narsingi, inherited the Bommala Koluvu from her grandmother, Janakamma, who was from Mahbubnagar and later moved to Monda Market in Secunderabad after marriage. My mother used to eagerly await the display every year. The toys were stored in large trunk boxes kept in the low roof. There was even a sense of competition, as many households would exhibit their collections, each time with a different theme. The display lasted for 9 or eleven days, during which women were invited and offered ‘Thambulam,’ and children were given sweets.”

“After the legacy of Bommala Koluvu passed on to me, I travelled to different places to expand the collection. I visited Mylapore in Chennai, where artisans explained scenes from the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Bhagavata, which they depicted in their handmade toys,” she explained.

Sharing her experience, Alekhya, Kavitha’s daughter-in-law, said: “I came from an atheist family, and when I got married and saw all of this, it was a completely new experience for me. Bommala Koluvu made it easy for me to learn folk tales and understand the culture and traditions.”

Kavitha's daughter, Aishwarya, added, “I recently took up the tradition after my daughter turned five. I wasn’t very interested before, but now I want to pass this on to her. By continuing this tradition, I hope she will learn from me.”