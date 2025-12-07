Bomb Threats to Smuggle Gold at RGIA Suspected

Hyderabad:After the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad received the sixth bomb threat of the week on Saturday, again targeting two international airlines, Shamshabad police are now examining whether the email may have been sent to aid gold smuggling, though no evidence has emerged so far.

On Friday and Saturday, the airport received four additional bomb threat emails, putting authorities on high alert. On Friday morning, an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai received a threat email, which was declared a hoax after standard checks. Later that evening, Hyderabad airport’s customer support received another email claiming that a bomb had been planted on Air India Flight 2879 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely in Shamshabad around 8.45 pm.



On Saturday, a threat email targeted British Airways flight BA 277 from Heathrow to Hyderabad. The flight landed at 5.25 am and the threat was declared a hoax after thorough inspection. Another email, linked to Kuwait-Hyderabad flight KU 373, was also received; the flight returned to its departure airport.



A senior Shamshabad police officer said that a smuggling-related angle “will also be verified” as part of the investigation into the threat emails. “Nothing is being ruled out at this stage, and if there is any indication of gold or contraband being involved, the case will move to Customs or the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI),” the officer said.



Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh said most recent hoax threats were sent via email, and past cases often stemmed from personal disputes, attention-seeking behaviour or frustration. “We have detected cases where a person held a grudge, or someone sent a hoax to get an airline’s attention,” he said. Many cases remain unresolved because offenders used encrypted platforms. “A few are routed through ProtonMail or TOR-based platforms, and offenders also use VPNs. This is a bottleneck because there is no government access to logs. We are coordinating with external agencies and hope for a breakthrough soon,” he added.



Security sources said the smuggling angle arises largely from the methods used to move gold through airports, such as concealing it in body cavities, baggage, clothing linings, aircraft toilets, catering trolleys, or via handlers and contract staff. Smugglers have also relied on insiders to bypass checks. “Smuggling networks constantly innovate and look for gaps in routine security. Having an insider is a huge advantage for smugglers,” said a former airport official.



Officials noted that emergency situations like bomb hoaxes can sometimes create opportunities, as routine enforcement shifts toward security checks, disrupting normal operations. However, they stressed that no evidence has emerged suggesting this is the case here.



In 2020, a false bomb scare at RGIA inadvertently led CISF personnel to discover 1.5 kg of smuggled gold hidden inside a customised motor in an unattended bag.



Gold smuggling remains widespread across the country, with recent seizures including 14.2 kg in Bengaluru, nearly 25 kg in Surat and 11.88 kg in Mumbai, according to Customs and DRI data. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in March 2025, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian airports had received at least 833 fake bomb threats since 2020.



The Hyderabad case remains under investigation.



“So far, we have not received any such information. Our seizures usually depend on checking by the CISF,” a Customs official told Deccan Chronicle.