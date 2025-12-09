Bomb Threat Triggers Checks At Rgia

Hyderabad: A bomb-threat email received late on Sunday night on the Shamshabad airport customer support ID triggered security checks on three incoming flights. RGIA outpost police registered a case, meanwhile CISF and GMR teams activated emergency protocols.

According to the police, the threat was received on Sunday naming three specific flights: IndiGo 6E 7178 from Kannur, which landed at 10.50 pm; Lufthansa LH 752 from Frankfurt, which landed at 2 am on Monday; and British Airways BA 277 from Heathrow which touched down at 5.30 am. All three flights landed safely.

Following standard operating procedures, CISF, GMR security teams, and airport bomb detection squads carried out thorough screening of the aircraft, passengers, baggage, and cargo. After extensive checks, authorities confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

RGIA outpost inspector S. Kanakaiah said a case was registered for criminal intimidation, and efforts are underway to trace the sender. “We have written to Google for the IP addresses related to the email. The threat appears to be fabricated, but investigation is ongoing,” he said.