Bomb Threat Disrupts Proceedings at Warangal District Court

WARANGAL: Court proceedings were suspended at the Warangal District Court on Thursday following an anonymous bomb threat, prompting evacuation of the premises and a comprehensive security search.

Police said the threat triggered immediate deployment of bomb disposal and dog squad teams, which conducted room-to-room inspections across court buildings. The premises were cordoned off and entry restricted as a precautionary measure.

Lawyers, litigants and members of the public were asked to vacate the complex. “The atmosphere was extremely tense, and we were instructed to vacate our chambers immediately as the security squads took control of the premises,” a senior Bar Association member said.

A parallel investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the threat message. Police are examining whether it was sent via email or phone and are also looking into possible links to a recent hoax targeting the Karimnagar District Court, where a claim that 12 RDX bombs had been planted was later found to be false.

Officials said the Cyber Cell is analysing digital evidence to identify those responsible. They stated that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found to have issued hoax threats.

Court operations remained suspended until security teams completed the search and issued an all-clear.