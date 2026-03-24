Bomb Hoax Triggers Security Scare At Sircilla & Mulugu Courts

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL: Panic gripped the judicial complexes in Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts on Monday morning after miscreants sent emails claiming that bombs had been planted on the court premises.

The threats, received via the official court email IDs, led to an immediate suspension of the proceedings as security forces rushed to secure the buildings in both the districts.

In Rajanna Sircilla, court staff discovered the alarming message when they arrived for work at the district court. The email warned of an imminent blast, prompting the authorities to immediately notify the police.

Specialised bomb detection and disposal squads, accompanied by sniffer dogs, cordoned off the area and conducted a room-by-room search.

After several hours of meticulous scanning, the threat was declared a hoax. Advocates and litigants, who had evacuated the building in haste, were allowed to return only after a clear signal was given by the district police.

A near-simultaneous incident unfolded at the Mulugu district court, where a similar email triggered an emergency response. The local police, along with bomb squads, carried out extensive anti-sabotage checks across the court halls and administrative blocks.

This marks the fourth such incident in recent weeks, following previous hoaxes at the high court and district courts in Karimnagar and Warangal. Grave concerns are being raised by the legal fraternity on the recurring nature of these threats.

Police registered cases and the cyber crime wing has been roped in to trace the origin of the emails, which are suspected to be sent through encrypted servers.

The authorities have warned that those responsible for such malicious mischief would face legal consequences.