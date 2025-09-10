Bolero Vehicle Catches Fire in Choutuppal

Hyderabad: A Bolero vehicle caught fire on the busy national highway at Choutuppal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. However, no one was injured.

The incident occurred when the vehicle loaded with paper bundles reached Khaithapur village near Choutuppal. On seeing the flames, the driver managed to stop the vehicle beside the highway, paving the way for other vehicles to reach their destinations.

The Bolero vehicle was damaged completely in the fire accident. As paper bundles were loaded in it, the intensity of fire was high. A fire tender from Nalgonda reached the spot and the flames were doused immediately.