Boiler Explosion at Medchal Pharma Unit Critically Injures Worker

Hyderabad: A boiler explosion occurred at the Alkaloid Bio Active Pharma industry in the Medchal industrial estate, seriously injuring a worker. The victim, identified as Srinivas, was on duty at the time of the incident.

Following the explosion, the management and staff acted swiftly, rushing the injured worker to a private hospital in Medchal. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to another hospital in the city for advanced medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.