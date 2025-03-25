Boggulakunta residents struggle with polluted water

Hyderabad: For the past 15 days, residents of Boggulakunta have been receiving brownish, polluted water in their taps. Every day, for the first hour after supply begins, the water appears light brown and contains visible dust particles. While the colour gradually clears, the problem persists—soon after, the water emits a foul, drainage-like odour, making it undrinkable.

“We are forced to use this dirty water for household work, but we cannot drink it. Even after filtering, the smell doesn’t go away,” complained Abdul Khader, a resident.

“This is the month of Ramzan, and we are fasting. Getting such polluted water in this holy month is really upsetting. One of our relatives, who lives just behind our street, had this issue before we did. He used to come to our house for water, but now even we are facing the same problem,” he added.

The situation has raised serious concerns among residents. “We pay our water bills on time, but this is what we get in return. Clean drinking water is a basic necessity, yet we are struggling for it,” said Shaik Gouse.

The biggest fear is the health risks associated with consuming contaminated water. “If people drink this water, it can lead to serious health issues. We are already hearing about stomach pains and other problems in the neighbourhood,” said Jawid Ali.

Medical experts warn of severe health consequences. Dr Praveen Kumar, senior consultant physician and diabetologist, highlighted the dangers, saying, “Contaminated water can cause infections like typhoid, hepatitis and acute gastroenteritis, leading to vomiting, abdominal pain and loose stools. Severe diarrhoea can result in dehydration, systemic infections, sepsis and even kidney damage. The government must ensure regular inspections of drinking water supply to prevent such health hazards.”

Despite multiple attempts to reach officials concerned, they did not respond to calls from the correspondent. With no action taken so far, residents are urging authorities to step in and resolve the crisis.