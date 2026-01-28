Boeing: Aviation to Create 1.41 lakh Jobs Over 20 Years

Hyderabad: India and South Asia’s passenger air traffic will rise by an average of 7 per cent annually over the next 20 years, driven by a growing middle class, economic expansion, and investments in airport infrastructure and connectivity, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for South Asia. The outlook was released on Wednesday, the inaugural day of the aviation industry event Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad.

The surge in air travel demand will require airlines to induct nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044, the outlook projected. Single-aisle jets will account for almost 90 per cent of these deliveries, as airlines seek greater network flexibility on fast-growing short- and medium-haul routes.

Boeing estimates that India and South Asia will also need around 1,41,000 new aviation professionals over the next two decades, including approximately 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians and 51,000 cabin crew.

Taking into account growth and replacement needs, the Indian and South Asian fleet is projected to expand from 795 to 2,925 aircraft over the next two decades, representing nearly a fourfold increase. Domestic travel connecting cities across India will underpin this growth, said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing’s managing director of commercial marketing for the Eurasia and Indian sub-continent.

“Railways currently transport the highest number of passengers. Over time, some of them will shift to air travel. In addition, investments in airport infrastructure will make flying more affordable,” Naidu said, adding that India is set to become the fastest-growing aviation market compared with mature economies. He noted that demand in India will be driven by both new fleet additions and replacements, unlike other markets where growth is largely replacement-led. “India has a relatively young fleet compared to many other countries,” he added.

Indian and South Asian airlines are also expected to expand and diversify their long-haul networks as India emerges as a major hub for international passenger and cargo traffic. The region’s wide-body fleet is projected to more than triple over the next 20 years, enabling millions of passengers to access global markets, including the Middle East, Europe and North America.

In the cargo segment, growth in high-tech manufacturing and the increasing role of e-commerce in India are expected to boost demand for additional freighter aircraft. To support the anticipated fleet expansion, the South Asia aviation industry will require investments of more than $195 billion in services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul, digital solutions and training.

Commercial airplane deliveries to India and South Asia over 20 years

Regional jets: 10

Single aisle: 2,875

Widebody: 395

Freighter: 20

Total: 3,290