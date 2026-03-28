Bodybuilder Collapses in Falaknuma Police Station; Family Alleges Custodial Assault

Hyderabad:A bodybuilder reportedly collapsed inside the Falaknuma police station during questioning in a case of alleged assault on Friday. His family claimed that Rizwan, who also runs a chicken supply business, was beaten by multiple police personnel. The police denied that Riwzan was beaten.

Rizwan was called for questioning following a complaint filed by Junaid, a driver, who alleged that he was assaulted during a business dispute. According to Falaknuma onspector E. Jangaiah, Rizwan and his associate Owais confronted Arbaaz, a former business partner, who had started operating independently.



During the confrontation, Arbaaz’s driver Junaid intervened and was allegedly attacked by Rizwan and Owais, reportedly sustaining severe jaw and bleeding injuries.



Nearly 50 members of Junaid’s family and friends gathered there. Police reportedly shifted Rizwan to the first floor upon his arrival.



Inspector Jangaiah said that no assault took place inside the station. He stated that Rizwan, though physically well-built, that he might have been mentally weak and could have lost consciousness due to stress. He was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him out of danger. It was also suspected that Rizwan could have consumed steroids for his body-building, which may have led to his collapse. Police were investigation this angle also.



Rizwan’s elder brother Asif told Deccan Chronicle that Rizwan was beaten by at least 17 police personnel, causing him to collapse. He claimed Rizwan sustained injuries on his knees while trying to resist the assault and was under observation in a hospital. He said doctors were yet to clearly inform the family about his condition or discharge.



Riswan’s approached AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen who reportedly informed Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar of thematter. The issue has been taken up for further inquiry.

