Body-Worn Cameras for Traffic Cops in Warangal

Puli Sharath Kumar
29 Sep 2024 4:03 PM GMT
Traffic ACP T.Satyanarayana distributes Body Cameras to the police personnel here in Hanamkonda on Sunday. (DC)

Warangal: Body-worn cameras (BWC) will be provided to police personnel on duty here in Hanamkonda to bring in transparency in the works of traffic police under the Warangal police commissionerate.

Distributing the BWC to traffic police, ACP T. Satyanarayana said when the police conduct the drunk and drive tests and while discharging law and order duties, they are facing problems with rude behaviour from violators and even from people.

The BWC will help the police personnel capture digital evidence of the offences and prove their transparency and accountability. They will also protect themselves from unexpected attacks from violators.

A total of nine BWCs were distributed, three each to three traffic police stations in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet. The BWC will not only capture the activities of officials and their behaviour who wear them but also violations of traffic rules done by citizens, he added.

Traffic inspectors Rama Krishna, Shukoor and Naga Babu were present at the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
