Body Of Woman Found In Rajendranagar

HYDERABAD: A body of an unidentified woman was found under the Kismatpur bridge near Musi river in Rajendranagar on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Rajendranagar police, the 25-30 years old woman was sexually assaulted and murdered by unknown assailants. The body was later dumped near a toddy compound.

The body was first noticed by a person from the area. He informed the corporator, who then alerted the police on Tuesday afternoon. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania mortuary for post-mortem.

Police suspect she was beaten to death using sticks and stones as no stab injuries were found on her body. “There is a CCTV camera, almost 150 metres away from the spot of the crime, but it does not cover much. We are currently searching for more solid clues to speed up the investigation,” a police official said. Few clothes were also recovered little away from where the woman’s body was dumped.

As the body is in a decomposed state, it has complicated the investigation, police said. “Some of her fingers and legs have decomposed, while some have been bitten by rats. We suspect the body is at least two days old,” the official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 63 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS. Further investigation into the case is underway.