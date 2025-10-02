 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Found in Water Tank in Hyderabad

Telangana
PTI
2 Oct 2025 5:54 PM IST

Police register murder case after child discovered with hands tied at grandparents’ home

Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Found in Water Tank in Hyderabad
x
The body of a seven-year-old girl, missing since September 30, was found in an overhead water tank at her grandparents’ house in Hyderabad’s Madannapet.

The dead body of a seven-year-old girl was found in an overhead water tank at her grandparents' house here with her hands tied, police said on Thursday.

The girl had disappeared on September 30, and the police registered a 'girl missing' case. With the discovery of the dead body in the water tank, the case was altered to a murder case, a police official at Madannapet Police Station said.
Further investigation is going on, police said.


( Source : PTI )
Hyderabad murder case 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X