Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Found in Water Tank in Hyderabad

The dead body of a seven-year-old girl was found in an overhead water tank at her grandparents' house here with her hands tied, police said on Thursday.

The girl had disappeared on September 30, and the police registered a 'girl missing' case. With the discovery of the dead body in the water tank, the case was altered to a murder case, a police official at Madannapet Police Station said.

Further investigation is going on, police said.