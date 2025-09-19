Body of Man Drowned At Balkampet Underpass Recovered

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man from Musheerabad lost his life at the Balkampet underpass on Wednesday night while trying to wade through that had gathered there following a torrential downpour. Mohammed Sharfuddin, a resident of Kavadiguda, was going home from work and drowned in water that stood seven feet deep in the underpass.

Sharfuddin was a native of Suryapet district, and worked at an artificial limbs manufacturing unit in Balanagar. He was returning from work at around 11 pm, and reportedly was in a hurry to reach a function near his home.

The Balkampet underpass was severely flooded from Wednesday night’s heavy rainfall. Assuming that he would make it through, Sharfuddin drove his scooter into the water and got stuck in between, and cried for help.

Locals said that the underpass’ entry point being at a turn, and with very low visibility, he might have assumed he could make it through. “He entered the water and got stuck in between, and began calling for help. We could not go in by ourselves either, and by the time people from the other side removed him from the water, he was dead”, said Khaleed Ahmed, a local resident.

Khaleed further said "At this underpass, we had incidents of vehicles malfunctioning due to heavy water, but we never had a death. Authorities must look into this."