Body found in front of TBM in SLBC tunnel

Nalgonda: After a 16-day-long rescue operation, the body of a worker trapped in the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel following a roof collapse was recovered from the debris in front of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) by rescue teams on Sunday.

The rescue teams initially discovered a right hand in front of the TBM, leading them to conclude that the body was trapped under the debris. Efforts were made to retrieve the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Officials anticipated that the body would be fully recovered by Sunday evening.

Rescue teams also suspect that the bodies of three other missing individuals may be buried under the debris within a one-to-four-foot radius from where the first body was found. Cadaver dogs, brought in from Kerala, were deployed at the site in the D2 area of the tunnel to assist in the search.

An ambulance was stationed at the tunnel entrance to transport the body once it was fully excavated. Authorities emphasized the need for a DNA test to confirm the identity of the deceased before handing over the remains to the family.

Meanwhile, family members of the trapped laborers have been camping near Achampet, anxiously awaiting updates on the recovery efforts. The tragic incident has highlighted the risks faced by workers in such challenging construction environments.