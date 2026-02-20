Body Found in Chevella Temple Lake

Hyderabad: An unidentified man’s body was discovered floating in a lake near a temple in Chevella on Friday morning. Police suspect foul play. Chevella sub-inspector Sirisha stated that devotees visiting the temple spotted the body and alerted the authorities. Officers arrived, moved the remains to the Chevella government mortuary.

Initial findings suggest the man, believed to be middle-aged, suffered a head injury from a sharp object before being thrown into the Pushkarini tank. Police said they were working to establish his identity and trace his family. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

4-year-old dies after fall from construction site

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building at the Om Shree Galaxy project in Kompally, Petbasheerabad, at around 9.30 am on Thursday.

According to Petbasheerabad inspector Vijayvardhan, the child had moved to the city from Uttar Pradesh with her parents only a few months ago. The family were residing at the labour camp within the construction site.

The girl’s father, 32, told police that the incident occurred while his wife and another mason, Monu, were cleaning the fifth floor. The child reportedly entered the balcony of an adjacent room and, believing the glass panes were fitted, leaned forward and fell.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Mild tension in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Mild tension broke out in Amberpet on Thursday night after slogans were allegedly when a procession passed a place of worship. Following a complaint, Amberpet police registered cases against those accused of abusing a section of people during the procession. CCTV footage is being collected to identify the miscreants.

According to police, a 60‑year‑old former corporator stated in his complaint that while prayers were being performed at the place of worship, some persons in the procession shouted slogans and used abusive language, hurting the sentiments of a section of people.

Hoax bomb threat at RGIA

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons sent threatening emails to vigilance officials of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday, claiming a bomb would be planted in the terminal. After thorough checks, officials declared the all-clear and said the mail was a hoax. Similar emails were also sent to the CBI court in Nampally.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by the 43-year-old manager of security and vigilance, GHIAL, stating that an email warned of an imminent blast at the airport. The message read: “You better listen to me if you don’t want anyone to get hurt! … They decided to plant a bomb somewhere in the terminal. It will explode in less than 12 hours, so you better find it soon or else people will die a very miserable death.”

Following the threat, security staff conducted thorough checks across the airport premises, but no explosives were found. The email was confirmed to be a hoax. A similar incident occurred at the Nampally court premises the same day.

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered cases based on complaints from RGIA officials. Police noted that in January 2026, RGIA had received a similar hoax email, which was transferred to Cybercrime for investigation.

NIA chargesheets 2 more in ISIS conspiracy case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused, one of whom remains absconding, in the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case.

In the chargesheet submitted on Friday before the NIA special court, Visakhapatnam, the agency named Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act of 1908, and the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered at Vizianagaram police station, where accused Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad were apprehended. The NIA had chargesheeted them in November 2025 after taking over the investigation.

Investigators found that Imran Akram, who is absconding, was involved in providing terror funding to Siraz and Sameer for procuring explosive materials. Arif Hussain, a native of Bihar, was arrested on August 27, 2025 while attempting to flee the country from New Delhi airport. He is alleged to have conspired with Siraz to supply weapons for terrorist acts, engaged in illegal cross‑border transportation of arms, and used social media platforms to propagate extremist jihadi ideology.

Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer were arrested by Andhra police on May 16 and 17, 2025 respectively.