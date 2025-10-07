Bodhan Man Missing In Malaysia

NIZAMABAD: Migrant worker Pyata Vijay Kumar, 38, of Rakasipet in Bodhan, has been missing in Malaysia for four months. He went to Kuala Lumpur on May 29 seeking work and disappeared soon after. His wife, Pyata Jyothi, submitted a petition at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, seeking the government’s help to trace him and bring him back.

Vijay Kumar had reached Kuala Lumpur from Chennai on May 28. After working for two days, he reportedly became mentally disturbed, according to recruitment agents. Jyothi sent Rs 30,000 to an agent on June 3 for his return ticket, but contact with him was lost after June 6.

She earlier approached Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP district president Dinesh Kulachari, the district collector and Bodhan police. The Telangana NRI department informed the Indian High Commission in Malaysia about the case. Telangana NRI advisory committee vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy is guiding the family in tracing Vijay Kumar.