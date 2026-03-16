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BMW Car Crashes into Divider at Film Nagar

Telangana
16 March 2026 10:44 AM IST

Airbags deploy and avert major tragedy as speeding luxury car loses control.

BMW Car Crashes into Divider at Film Nagar
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BMW car rammed into divider. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A luxury BMW car crashed into a road divider at Film Nagar after reportedly losing control while travelling at high speed.

According to initial information, the vehicle rammed into the divider, causing severe damage to the front portion of the car. The airbags deployed immediately upon impact, preventing a major tragedy and protecting the occupants inside the vehicle. More details are awaited.


BMW Car Accident 
India Southern States Telangana 
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