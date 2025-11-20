BMB MLM Agent Held For ₹1.5 Crore Scam

NIZAMABAD: Police arrested Chandrasekhar Prasad, 40, of Kotagally on Thursday in connection with the BMB multi-level marketing scam. The arrest was made following a complaint by Tokala Bakkanna. Prasad allegedly collected ₹1.5 crore from people by assuring them that they could earn high profits by giving ratings to advertisements of the BMB company. He also lured victims by promising household appliances and mobile phones.

Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya cautioned the public not to invest in fraudulent multi-level marketing schemes that promise quick and high returns. He urged people not to fall prey to such deceptive offers and advised that anyone noticing individuals promoting such schemes should immediately inform the local police station and file a complaint.