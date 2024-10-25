BluJ Aero Showcases Unmanned Logistics Aircraft

Hyderabad: In a development that could improve the efficiency of the logistics sector, Hyderabad-based aerospace player BluJ Aero showcased its prototype Reach, an unmanned logistics aircraft.

Reash has a payload capacity of 100 kg and a range of 300 km on a single charge using hydrogen-electric propulsion. It will be fully autonomous with real-time monitoring and control.

Utham Kumar, co-founder and CTO of BluJ Aero, said it will take about two years for the company to refine the product to be able to use for mid-mile connectivity. It will find a use in transporting emergency supplies to areas that are difficult to service.

REACH’s vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities make it ideal for connecting underserved regions, facilitating same-day delivery across the country. BluJ Aero’s technology can enable rapid transit between Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry, Mumbai-Pune, and Hyderabad-Warangal in about 30 minutes, without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

“Our goal is to enable fast, green, and commercially viable air transport for civil and defence sectors,” he said.

BluJ Aero is also developing a defence variant of the aircraft for high-altitude, multi-utility use cases, including relief and supply missions in remote and challenging environments, he said.

The company has so far raised about Rs 18 crore from investors and the company will need about Rs 200-250 crore later as it moves to production stage.

The company claimed BluJ Aero’s aircraft is the first hydrogen-electric VTOLs to be designed and manufactured in India. With an all-up weight (AUW) of around 500 kg, it is also the largest privately developed in India, the company said.