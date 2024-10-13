Hyderabad: Food safety officials raided Blue Sea Hotel in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The officials found that the mandatory FSSAI licence was not displayed at the premises. Upon inspecting the kitchen, they found it lacking in adequate space, leading to issues with proper cleaning and sanitation.



The walls of the kitchen were observed to be patchy and covered with spillage. In addition to poor ventilation and inadequate lighting, the presence of cockroaches and rats was also noted in the kitchen. The officials also found that the hotel did not provide proper dustbins.



Moreover, the staff lacked essential certifications such as medical fitness certificates and FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification), both required for food handlers.

