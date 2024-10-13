 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Cockroaches, rats found in blue sea hotel raid

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2024 9:24 AM GMT
Cockroaches, rats found in blue sea hotel raid
x
Food safety officials raided Blue Sea Hotel in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Food safety officials raided Blue Sea Hotel in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The officials found that the mandatory FSSAI licence was not displayed at the premises. Upon inspecting the kitchen, they found it lacking in adequate space, leading to issues with proper cleaning and sanitation.

The walls of the kitchen were observed to be patchy and covered with spillage. In addition to poor ventilation and inadequate lighting, the presence of cockroaches and rats was also noted in the kitchen. The officials also found that the hotel did not provide proper dustbins.
Moreover, the staff lacked essential certifications such as medical fitness certificates and FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification), both required for food handlers.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Food Safety Raids Blue Sea Hotel Secunderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick