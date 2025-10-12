Blood Donation Saves Lives of Patients in Need: Warangal West MLA

WARANGAL: Blood is a lifeline for victims of accidents, burns, and major surgeries, as well as for patients with severe injuries who require immediate transfusions, said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. He added that blood, which cannot be manufactured, serves as a lifesaving resource for such patients.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the CREDAI Warangal unit as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The event, held at the Nerella Venumadhav Auditorium in Public Garden, Hanamkonda, saw an overwhelming response, with over 500 units of blood collected.

The camp was a joint effort in association with the Indian Red Cross Society and MGM Hospital, under the leadership of CREDAI Warangal unit president N. Amerandar Reddy and general secretary S. Amar. A large number of CREDAI members, their associates, employees, and locals actively participated in the noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajender Reddy said patients suffering from cancer, severe anaemia, or blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia depend on regular transfusions to survive. “Blood donation helps such patients and gives them the strength to live. It is the ultimate act of kindness, it takes less than an hour but can have a lifelong impact,” he said.

The MLA appreciated CREDAI for integrating its work in the construction sector with social responsibility initiatives like blood donation. He praised the participation of young volunteers, calling blood donation a virtuous deed.

Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpayee, city mayor Gundu Sudharani, and CREDAI chairman Thirupathi Reddy were also present.



