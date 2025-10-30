Blood Donation Camp Held on Police Martyrs' Memorial Day

Nizamabad: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said that blood donated by police personnel can help save lives during emergencies. He noted that blood is especially crucial for victims of serious road accidents and emphasised that participating in social service activities such as blood donation is a noble social responsibility.

On the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day (Police Flag Day), a blood donation camp was organised on Wednesday at the police parade grounds. Commissioner Sai Chaitanya attended the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “By donating blood, one can become a saviour to someone in distress and bring new life to many.”

A total of 177 units of blood were collected during the camp. Commissioner Sai Chaitanya also presented helmets to those who donated blood as a gesture of appreciation.

The event was attended by Additional DCP (AR) Ram Chander Rao, ACP (Nizamabad) L. Raja Venkat Reddy, Traffic ACP Mastan Ali, Police Unit Officer Dr. Sarala, Reserve Inspectors Satish and Srinivas, District Government Hospital Blood Bank officer Dr. Imran Ali, CIs, SIs, Moksha Dresses Management representative Praveen, and Police Association President Shakeel Pasha, among others.