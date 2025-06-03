Blocked Drains Flood Hyderabad Roads

Hyderabad: Garbage, plastic waste, mud and leaves are choking the city's drainage lines and causing widespread sewage overflows as the monsoon has arrived. Several areas are experiencing sewage flooding, affecting residents and commuters alike. Blocked drains that were not cleared in time have worsened the situation in many parts of the city.

With rainwater entering already clogged drains filled with domestic wastewater, the system is unable to cope, leading to sewage spilling onto the roads. Despite earlier measures, some neighbourhoods continue to suffer from frequent sewage leakages and water stagnation.

A recent incident in Old Malakpet saw sewage gushing onto the roads, disrupting traffic and making it difficult for pedestrians to pass. Similar complaints have come from Rahmatpura, Yakutpura, Edibazar and the Bahadurpura main road, where overflow and stagnation persist, especially after heavy showers.

“In Rahmatpura, the backside road opposite Rama Theatre is filled with sewage water. It becomes difficult for old people to go for Namaz,” said Ismail Ali, a local resident. “At our age, walking on such waterlogged roads is risky. One wrong step could make us fall, and the stench makes it worse,” said Arifuddin, an elderly resident of the same locality.

A senior official of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said, “People are dumping garbage, plastic and even beds into open drains. This blocks the water flow and leads to overflows, especially during rain. We urge the public to stop throwing waste into the drains.”

In response, the HMWS&SB said it had already cleaned 3,261 km of sewer lines and over 2.5 lakh manholes as part of its previous 90-day action plan. Now, as part of a special drive, the board is placing cones to mark hazardous spots so people can identify open manholes during rain. Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) have been deployed in various divisions to clear the drains during downpours, while supervisors are making regular visits to monitor waterlogging zones and respond swiftly to any overflow.