Blaize Signs MoU with Telangana for Electronics, Semi-Conductor, and AI Initiatives

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blaize, a California-based company that designs energy-efficient AI hardware and full-stack software for data-center AI computing. The agreement, reached during a meeting with Dinakar Munagala, Co- founder & CEO, Blaize, during WEF 2026, is focused on accelerating Telangana's initiatives in electronics, semi-conductor, and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Blaize has partners for hybrid AI infrastructure across Asia focusing on smart cities and industry solutions, and a dedicated R&D and engineering center in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on the state's support for scaling Blaize’s Hyderabad R&D center.

Expressing delight over the signing of the MoU, Hon'ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said Telangana's aim of becoming an AI data centre hub is key to the state's vision for $3 trillion growth over the next two decades. "Our state is rapidly emerging as a progressive, technology-driven state, with high-impact initiatives across AI, datacentres, quantum computing, hardware and automation.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu explained that the state is launching the 'Telangana AI Innovation Hub' -- the state’s strategic nerve centre on AI -- driving investments, research, and innovation to position Hyderabad as a premier global AI destination. The Minister welcomed Blaize's decision to potentially scale its R&D centre in Hyderabad and promised support for advanced AI engineering talent.

The meeting also focused on exploring industry use-cases like piloting AI solutions for healthcare diagnostics, manufacturing automation, and energy efficiency.