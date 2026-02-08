Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi: Revanth tears into KCR, dismisses rumors of abolishing Bhupalpally district

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a blistering attack on the opposition during a public meeting in Mulugu district on Sunday, branding the BRS as the "Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi" and accusing the BJP of shielding the previous regime’s corruption.

Addressing the gathering at Chelpur, the Chief Minister categorically dismissed rumors regarding the reorganization of districts, assuring the public that the Bhupalpally district would not be abolished.

"Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi" & Phone Tapping

Reddy accused BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of amassing illicit wealth through "blackmail politics" during his 10-year tenure. He alleged that the BRS leadership used phone tapping to extort money from businessmen and grab lands, claiming that ₹1,500 crore in the BRS party account was accumulated through such unethical practices.

"BRS leaders did not spare anyone—opposition leaders, journalists, judges, or even film stars. They tapped conversations between husbands and wives," Reddy charged. He cited BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s claims that businessmen were blackmailed into transferring properties after their calls were intercepted.

The "Kishan Rao" Jibe

The CM trained his guns on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing him of blocking CBI probes into the Kaleshwaram and Formula-E scams to protect KTR and Harish Rao.

"Kishan Reddy has become 'Kishan Rao', the adopted son of KCR," Reddy quipped. "Why are central agencies harassing Sonia and Rahul Gandhi but sparing BRS leaders? We will continue to call him 'Kishan Rao' until the BRS leadership is arrested."

Clarification on Districts

Reddy firmly rebutted "false propaganda" spread by the BRS regarding administrative boundaries. "The government is not considering abolishing any district. Bhupalpally will remain unchanged," he declared, stating that any future reorganization would only happen after thorough debate in the Assembly and public consultation.

Welfare & Development Roadmap Highligting the government's welfare agenda, the CM made several key announcements:

Housing: The government is constructing 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses with an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore. Phase II will be sanctioned in the upcoming budget.

Municipal Funds: Rs 17,442 crore has been sanctioned for municipalities statewide, with Rs 6,116 crore allocated specifically for the unified Warangal district and Rs 92 crore for Bhupalpally.

Singareni Workers: The CM promised to remove the "medically unfit board" and resolve the issues of 217 dismissed workers, while continuing compassionate appointments.

Tourism: Plans are afoot to develop the Godavari basin from Basara to Bhadrachalam into a major tourist corridor with a budget of Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 crore ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.

Vote for Congress

Urging the electorate to reject the BRS and BJP in the upcoming municipal elections, Reddy termed them "two sides of the same coin."

"KCR is resting in his farmhouse, and Modi has never visited Bhupalpally. Voting for them will not solve your problems," he warned, appealing to the public to support Congress for continued development.