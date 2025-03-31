Black magic ritual sparks fear among people

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: A series of unsettling black magic ceremonies, locally referred to as ‘Kshudra Pujas,’ has caused widespread panic in rural areas of the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts. Residents report living in constant fear as superstitious practices disrupt daily life and stoke concerns over personal safety and agricultural livelihoods.

In Jangaon district, an alarming ritual was uncovered near the Dardepalli Vagu river stream on the outskirts of Palakurthi mandal. Villagers found a sacrificed black chicken, a woman’s garment, and a figurine fashioned out of coloured powders. Speculation arose that these items were used to cast spells or bewitch individuals, heightening local anxieties.

In the Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district, ritualistic items such as a human-shaped figure, lemons, and turmeric were found in agricultural fields. Concerned farmers fear the looming impact on the upcoming crop season. The resulting atmosphere of dread led to laborers refusing to work, exacerbating tensions and threatening livelihoods.

Kakarlapalli in Manthani mandal reported the presence of coconuts, onions, lemons, turmeric, vermillion powder, and eggs on a road connecting Kakarapalli and Dontanapalli — common paraphernalia for black magic rituals. Wary of bad omens, residents cautioned travelers — particularly those on two-wheelers — to avoid stepping over the objects.

In Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, more signs of black magic were found under a tree near a village junction. Items included turmeric, vermillion powder, lemons, a sacrificed chicken, bloodstains, and a woman’s sari. Meanwhile, Karimnagar district witnessed comparable incidents near Ranganayakula Gutta, where some locals suspect these practices are tied to the search for hidden treasures.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, G. Ramesh of the Jana Vignana Vedika warned that certain people exploit superstitions and, in extreme cases, even resort to human sacrifices, creating widespread panic. The organisation emphasises the need for increased education and awareness to protect rural communities from harmful beliefs and predatory practices.

Despite advances in technology, these superstitious rituals continue to flourish in some areas, sparking particular concern among farmers and villagers whose livelihoods depend on stable agricultural cycles. Many demand immediate action from authorities to curb these fear-inducing practices and ensure public safety.