 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Black Borer Beetle Threat to Oil Palm Crop

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
27 March 2025 10:31 PM IST

Preventive measures, including pheromone traps and Forate tablets, urged to combat Rhinoceros Beetle and protect oil palm crops in critical season.

Black Borer Beetle Threat to Oil Palm Crop
x
District horticulture and sericulture officer Jinugu Marianna, along with agricultural officials and Oilfed field officers, inspected Oil Palm plantations here in Nellikudur mandal in Mahbubabad District on Thursday. (DC Image)

Warangal: Agricultural officials, including district horticulture and sericulture officer Jinugu Marianna, inspected oil palm plantations in several villages across Thorruru, Dantalapalli, Narsimhulapet, and Nellikudur mandals on Thursday, warning that the Black Borer Beetle (Rhinoceros Beetle) poses a big threat to crops during the current season.

During the inspection, the team emphasised that immediate preventive action is critical to avert severe damage to the plantations. Marianna cautioned that if not managed promptly, the pest could substantially impair the health of the oil palms, endangering both yield and long-term sustainability.

To counter the threat, officials recommended that farmers place 20 grams of Forate tablets in the root zone of young oil palm plants as a preventive measure. Additionally, installing pheromone traps in well-maintained plantations was advised to effectively attract and capture the beetles. The use of biological control methods and integrated pest management (IPM) strategies was also promoted to further mitigate damage.

Officials stressed the importance of regular monitoring for early detection of the pest, enabling timely intervention to protect the crops. By adhering to these measures, farmers can reduce the risk of infestation and safeguard their oil palm production for a sustainable future.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Oil Palm Plantations Black beetles crops 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X