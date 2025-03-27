Black Borer Beetle Threat to Oil Palm Crop

Warangal: Agricultural officials, including district horticulture and sericulture officer Jinugu Marianna, inspected oil palm plantations in several villages across Thorruru, Dantalapalli, Narsimhulapet, and Nellikudur mandals on Thursday, warning that the Black Borer Beetle (Rhinoceros Beetle) poses a big threat to crops during the current season.

During the inspection, the team emphasised that immediate preventive action is critical to avert severe damage to the plantations. Marianna cautioned that if not managed promptly, the pest could substantially impair the health of the oil palms, endangering both yield and long-term sustainability.

To counter the threat, officials recommended that farmers place 20 grams of Forate tablets in the root zone of young oil palm plants as a preventive measure. Additionally, installing pheromone traps in well-maintained plantations was advised to effectively attract and capture the beetles. The use of biological control methods and integrated pest management (IPM) strategies was also promoted to further mitigate damage.

Officials stressed the importance of regular monitoring for early detection of the pest, enabling timely intervention to protect the crops. By adhering to these measures, farmers can reduce the risk of infestation and safeguard their oil palm production for a sustainable future.