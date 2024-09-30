BJP's Rythu Deeksha demands full farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: BJP leaders took on the Congress government for its alleged failure to fulfill its poll promises and demolishing the houses of the poor, with party vice president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna alleging that the HYDRAA had turned out to be a ‘hydrogen bomb’ for the poor and middle-class people. Speaking at a 24-hour-long Rythu Hameela Sadhana Deeksha at Dharna Chowk, Aruna demanded an all-party meeting on HYDRAA actions. The protest was organised by BJP Legislature Party (BJLP) leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and saw thousands of farmers in attendance.



Maheshwar Reddy charged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had promised to spend `81,000 crore for farmers' welfare every year, waive farm loans of 70 lakh farmers by allocating `40,000 crore. He spent only `17,000 crore on the loan waiver. “The Congress… has ditched the farmers,” he said and alleged that about 1,000 farmers had died by committed suicide after Congress came to power.



Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao said the Congress government lost more credibility in its 10-month rule than the previous BRS government in 10 years. The farmers have realised that Congress is a “420 Party”, he maintained. Nizamabad MP D. Arvind asked why the government was not carrying out demolition in the Old City though every second lane was illegal one. He claimed the government is acting in a biased manner by demolishing properties of Hindus in the new city.

Malakajgiri MP Etala Rajendar challenged the government to upload the details of the farm loan waiver in the government portal. He claimed that the loan waiver funds were taken from the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Rajendar welcomed the Telangana High Court order which took serious exception to the demolition of buildings on Sundays by HYDRAA. “Revanth Reddy is carrying out demolitions to get commissions from builders and from the commissions of `1.5 lakh crore works on the Musi riverfront development to send the same to party high command,” he commented.

A large number of residents from the Musi river bed, in Satyanagar, Phanigiri Colony, Malakpet who were facing the risk of losing their houses for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, attended the meeting with a plea to come to their rescue. Chevella MP Konda Vishwweshwar Reddy, Adilabad MP Gudem Nagesh, party MLAs and MLCs participated in Rythu Deeksha.

