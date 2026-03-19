BJP’s Rao Urges Women To Stay Cool on Gas Supplies Amid Global Tensions

Hyderabad:BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday commended the Centre’s efforts to maintain stability in India even as the West Asia conflict has disrupted gas supplies and caused an increase in fuel prices in many G20 countries. "Celebrate Ugadi joyfully — every stove lit, every kitchen active. Ignore rumors," he added.

Rao specifically appealed to women not to panic over misinformation from “vested interests” regarding domestic gas and petrol availability. "No need for long queues or rushed bookings. Gas agencies confirm regular supplies, with cylinders delivered in 2-3 days,” Rao said.

Speaking after Panchanga Sravanam and Ugadi celebrations at the state BJP office, Rao said that domestic gas supply faced no major issue, though commercial LPG supplies had dipped temporarily by 40 per cent and this would be resolved as ship carrying gas are unloaded, he said.

Rao highlighted the Panchangam speaker's emphasis on science, technology, and ancient wisdom driving progress, quoting, "If you are not updated, you will be outdated." He urged embracing Telugu culture alongside modern tech advancements, and noted that the BJP training sessions reinforced this aspect.

Praising India's stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global symbol amid worldwide unrest, Rao drew parallels to the victory over Covid-19. He called for unity to build a stronger nation, viewing Ugadi as a chance to shed ego, selfishness, and anger for personal renewal.