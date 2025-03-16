BJP's Maheshwar dares Telangana govt to discuss 6Gs in Assembly

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy asked the Revanth Reddy-led state government if it was ready to discuss the implementation of Six Guarantees and other promises made to people before the Assembly elections in the ongoing Budget Session. He reminded the Congress leaders that they had assured to give legal sanctity to its poll promises on the floor of the House.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Legislature Party office in the Assembly, Maheshwar Reddy charged that the Congress government was unable to face the people on its poll promises and resorting to evading tactics to deviate from the poll promises and the Governor’s speech.

“The government had made Governor Jishnu Dev Verma to tell lies in his speech that the farm loan waiver was implemented benefitting all the farmers. I am ready to face any punishment if Revanth Reddy proves that farm loan waiver was implemented in any of the villages in Nirmal or any other Assembly constituency in the state. The new issues which were not included in Congress manifesto like Future City, Kodangal Development, Musi rejuvenation and Hydraa etc have been raised in the Governor’s speech to divert the attention from real issues and promises,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

The senior leader charged that the Congress and BRS have been enacting a melodrama by boycotting BRS leader Jagdeesh Reddy to divert the attention from real issues.

Is it not match-fixing? Why is the government not disclosing the records of what KTR had done in Dubai? Why isn't the Congress government initiating action against the erring BRS leaders in the Kaleshwaram scam, Dharani portal scam, phone-tapping case and Formula car race? People have been anxiously looking that the state government will bring back lakhs of rupees of scam carried out by KCR government and why the Congress government is not moving ahead in this direction, Maheshwar Reddy asked, reminding why KTR was not arrested in corruption cases.

The BJP flood leader strongly objected to the use of cheap language by the Chief Minister on the floor of the House and stated that there is no difference between former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Revanth Reddy. He got a distinction as `Promises evading Chief Minister' by diverting the attention from real problems and Congress promises in the Assembly.

The government must tell the people when it would give legal sanctity to Six Guarantees and other poll promises. Revanth Reddy must also tell the people from the Assembly on why the Musi rejuvenation project cost escalated from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore within three months, he asked.