BJP’s Maha Padayatra Aims to Connect With Voters in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The BJP has adopted a Maha Padayatra to connect with voters directly in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. A large contingent of senior party leaders have already covered seven out of eight GHMC divisions of the constituency.

The processions started at several locations, led by party president N. Ramchander Rao in the Rahmathnagar division, Union minister Kishan Reddy in Shaikpet, Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy at Erragadda, party vice-president D.K. Aruna in Borabanda and Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao in Yousufguda.

The padayatra is focused on engaging people in bastis and slums rather than main streets, reflecting the party's intent to reach marginalised communities. Shouts of "Jai BJP" echoed throughout, as leaders interacted directly with residents, listening to their grievances and highlighting failures of the Congress and BRS governments.

Leaders made it a point to mingle with shopkeepers, roadside vendors, tea stall operators, and members of apartment and colony associations. With these interactions, the party leaders tried to understand everyday problems faced by small business owners and residents, strengthening their grassroots connect and showcasing their commitment to addressing local issues comprehensively.

Key issues raised included illegal parking, drainage problems, and neglected sanitation. The BJP leaders accused the Congress of broken promises, corruption, and neglect of welfare schemes such as pensions and benefits for women. The local leaders of the party expressed fears about threats from ruling party supporters.

Ramchander Rao urged voters to elect the BJP for development, security, and transparency, condemning the alliance of the Congress, BRS, and MIM as harmful to the public interest. Kishan Reddy engaged with morning walkers in Krishnakant Park, discussing local issues and emphasising the BJP's commitment to addressing constituency problems.

The BJP leaders exuded confidence in the victory of their candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy and asserted that only the BJP can bring real change to the Jubilee Hills constituency.