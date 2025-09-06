Aruna Calls For ‘Namo Parks’, Swachh Bharat Drive, And Promotion of Swadeshi Goods

Hyderabad:BJP vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna has urged party workers to develop 'Namo Parks'—mini forests in open spaces within their localities —by actively participating in tree plantation programmes as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam’ initiative. This effort forms part of the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) celebrations marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Speaking at a workshop on Seva Pakhwada, Aruna encouraged party workers to take an active role in the upcoming Swachh Bharat campaigns scheduled for October 2. Emphasising the importance of promoting sports, she called on BJP activists to organise tournaments at the mandal level extending up to district headquarters under the banner of ‘Sansad Khel.’

She appealed to the party cadres to arrange photo exhibitions, conduct seminars, hold meetings with intellectuals, and organize rallies that highlight the policies and programmes of the NDA government. These initiatives, she stressed, are crucial for effectively reaching out to every citizen.