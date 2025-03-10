BJP’s BC Welfare Chief Calls for Pucca Houses

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah, AP BJP Rajya Sabha member, demanded that the Telangana government construct pucca buildings for all government hostels and gurukul schools and clear pending rents as they have been operating in private buildings with minimal facilities.

Taking part in a dharna organised at Indira Park, Krishnaiah said that the none of the 295 hostels that the BC welfare department had been running for 27 years and 320 BC Gurukul schools had their own buildings.

Krishanaiah also urged the government to clear Rs 4,000 crore dues towards scholarships and fee reimbursement. Students who wish to go for higher education in the country and abroad are facing difficulty as the college managements are not handing over their original certificates without clearance of their fee dues, Krishnaiah said.