BJP’s Akula Vijaya Criticizes Kavitha’s Concern Over BC Reservations

Hyderabad: BJP state secretary Akula Vijaya said that the BRS leader K. Kavitha had cracked a big joke by expressing concerns over reservations for Backward Classes communities. Vijaya held the earlier BRS government responsible for the plight of BC communities.

In a statement, Vijaya asked Kavitha to disclose the funds allocated for BCs during the 10-year rule of the BRS and how many members from the community were included in then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet. She said it was the BRS government which reduced the reservations for BCs in the local body elections. The reservations meant for BCs communities were given to Muslims, she said.