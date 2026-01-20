BJP Workers Burst Crackers, Distribute Sweets At Hyderabad Office And Celebrate Nitin Nabin Election As National President

HYDERABAD: BJP activists in large numbers converged at the party’s state office at Nampally on Tuesday, bursting crackers and dancing to mark Nitin Nabin assuming charge as party president. They distributed sweets and raised “Jai BJP” slogans.

State vice-president Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud unveiled the party flag amid the celebrations and hailed Nabin’s rise as proof of BJP’s true democracy, contrasting it with “family-run” parties like Congress and BRS. “Only in BJP can a booth-level worker ascend to national president.

Senior leaders, including state general secretaries Dr N. Gautam Rao and Vemula Ashok, Yuva Morcha president Ganesha Kunde, ST Morcha president Ravi Naik, OBC Morcha president Anand Goud, Mahila Morcha president Dr Shilpa Reddy, and numerous workers participated.