Regional parties will rule country after Lok Sabha elections, says KCR

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said that regional parties would rule the country after Lok Sabha elections.



“With my experience, I can say that regional parties are going to rule the country and we will form a strong alliance and in fact the Congress has to come forward to support us,” he said, addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan hours before the conclusion of high-octane Lok Sabha election campaign.

To a question whether he would accept the Prime Minister’s post if he gets an opportunity, Rao replied, “Why not? I will accept it happily if I get an opportunity.”

He added that after the elections, the regional parties would become stronger and also asserted that there would be no question of changing the BRS back to TRS.

Referring to the ongoing poll scenario across the country, Rao said that the BJP graph was dipping and it would not get more than 200 seats. On the BJP slogans – “Is baar 400 Paar…,” KCR said that the BJP was struggling and that was the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly speaking about Muslim reservations during his election campaign.

At the same time, the condition of Congress was also pathetic, he said, adding that the BRS would win 12 to 14 seats while BJP would get one or none and Congress would stand at third place in nine Parliament constituencies. In south India, the BJP would not cross 10 seats this time while in north India the party’s graph is reducing considerably, he said.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won four MP seats in Telangana and none of them carried out any development work. The BJP would only create unrest and if the BRS wins more MP seats, then it would fight to protect the interests of the people of Telangana, said the BRS supremo.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments that Hyderabad should be made as the second capital of the country, Rao said: "Hyderabad is ours and we should not give any scope for such a thing.”