BJP wins two of three MLC seats in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: In a major boost for the BJP in Telangana, the party secured two out of three MLC seats, including the prestigious Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates constituency. The results, announced on Wednesday, saw BJP candidate Chinnamile Anji Reddy triumph by a margin of 4,991 votes after the second-preference count.

Earlier, Malka Komuraiah had been declared the winner of the Teachers’ MLC constituency on March 4. Celebrations erupted among BJP supporters in Karimnagar, with Union minister Bandi Sanjay and party workers gathering in a victory rally. Bandi hailed the win as a “Ramzan gift” to the Congress and declared that the BJP has firmly established itself as a formidable alternative in Telangana.

A total of 2,52,029 ballots were cast across 13 districts, with 2,23,343 valid votes and 28,686 invalid ballots. In the first-preference round, Anji Reddy secured 75,675 votes, while Congress candidate Narender Reddy earned 70,565 and BSP’s Prasanna Harikrishna 60,419. After the second preference votes were tallied, Anji Reddy finished with 78,635 votes, Narender Reddy at 73,644, and Harikrishna at 63,404.

Although the contest initially appeared to be a two-way battle between Congress and BJP, BSP’s Harikrishna emerged as a strong contender, buoyed by support from BC communities and backing from some BRS leaders. However, he ultimately placed third.

Bandi criticised the Congress, alleging attempts to distribute money and influence voters. He challenged the party to call for local body elections, expressing confidence that the BJP would prevail. Citing the BJP’s extensive campaigning led by Union ministers and local MLAs, he said the party’s outreach across 42 Assembly segments and six Lok Sabha constituencies in Northern Telangana was a decisive factor in Anji Reddy’s victory.