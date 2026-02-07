BJP Will Win Karimnagar Mayor Seat: Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would secure the mayor’s post in the forthcoming elections to the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

Addressing corner meetings at Rajasthan Chowrastha, Loyola College and Butti Rajaram Colony as part of the campaign, the minister said the Opposition would perform poorly. He stated that the BRS would be limited to four seats, while the combined strength of the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen would not cross 20 seats.

The minister said he would act to protect the properties of the public and warned against land encroachments. He referred to the arrest of nine corporators during the previous BRS government in connection with land-related cases and said such practices had ended in the city.

Highlighting Central government support, he said funds were being released for Karimnagar’s development. He cited the Amrut 2.0 scheme, under which ₹132 crore has been sanctioned for water supply and infrastructure works. He said that if the BJP secured the mayor’s post, he would personally oversee development works in merged villages such as Malkapur and Chintakunta, including construction of CC roads and improvement of drainage.

He also referred to projects taken up under the Smart City programme and the National Health Mission, stating that major roads, central lighting and Basti Dawakhanas in areas such as Rekurthi were developed with Union government funds. He added that tenders for new projects had been finalised and works would commence after the elections.

The minister said neither he nor the BJP was opposed to Muslims and that the party’s opposition was directed at the MIM. He stated that Muslims had benefited from decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government, including the abolition of Triple Talaq and Article 370, and said there were Muslims holding key positions in the BJP.

Appealing for votes for BJP candidates Gitta Rajendra Prasad, Moola Rukmini and Jadi Bal Reddy, he urged voters to give the party an opportunity to govern the corporation. He also referred to local demands, including installation of a Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue, construction of the Pochamma Thalli temple and supply of drinking water to all lanes within six months.