BJP Will Win JH Bypoll: Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said the BJP is the “king party” in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, echoing the remarks of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. He expressed confidence that BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy would win the seat.

Dharmapuri noted that despite a high proportion of minority voters, the BJP had won in Nizamabad, where minorities constitute 42 per cent of the electorate, in the previous Assembly elections.

“Many political pundits and netizens claim that the bypoll will be tough for the BJP because of the large number of minority voters,” he said. “But in Nizamabad Urban, even with over 42 per cent minority voters, the BJP won by a margin of 15,000 votes. In Jubilee Hills, where the minority population is around 30 per cent, victory should actually be easier for the BJP,” he added in a post on social media.