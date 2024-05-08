BJP will Win Double Digit MP Seats in Telangana: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy asserted that despite attempts by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to sow confusion on reservation issues, the people are firmly supporting the BJP. Kishan Reddy said that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has no plans to revoke reservations, particularly given Modi's own background as a member of the BC community.



Speaking to the press in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, citing enthusiastic support from the electorate during campaigning. He highlighted public disillusionment with the BRS and the Congress, attributing it to their rule, and criticised the CM's confrontational stance towards the Centre.

Kishan Reddy challenged the CM's claims of neglect by the Centre, offering to discuss the matter. He criticised the CM's promises to make MP candidates ministers, stressing that ministerial appointments are the Prime Minister's prerogative.

Kishan Reddy predicted the BJP would win double-digit seats in the state and highlighted the popularity of Modi's recent rallies in Vemulawada and Warangal. He announced upcoming rallies featuring Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Mahbubabad and Bhuvanagiri, respectively. He dismissed allegations of fund diversion, citing ongoing development projects in various regions, including the restoration of forts and temples.



