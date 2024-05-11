BJP will Win More Than 10 Seats in Telangana: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP would win more than 10 seats in Telangana.



At a press conference here, Amit Shah said in the last three phases of the elections, the BJP-led NDA and its alliance parties reached the 200-mark seats. “We expect good results in the fourth phase, and we will move forward to reach our goal of securing 400 seats this time,” he said.





In the fourth phase, the election is scheduled in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In both the States, the NDA and BJP would sweep the elections, he added.

He further stated that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the day of election results on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi handled the economy of the country expertly. “It is fortunate to have a leader like Modi as our Prime Minister,” he explained.



Criticizing the Congress for repeatedly re-launching its leader Rahul Gandhi in spite of failing to fulfill the party’s aspirations, Amit Shah said, “Rahul ‘Yaan’ has been launched unsuccessfully 20 times and an attempt is being made to re-launch him for the 21st time.”



Amit Shah also highlighted various development works including construction of national highways and railway stations carried out in Telangana with the funds sanctioned by the Central government and sought the support of people to ensure victory of BJP candidates in the State.

